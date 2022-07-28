RCMP Officer Found Asleep In A BC Drive-Thru After Drinking Will Keep His Job
A Burger King employee was unable to wake him.
An RCMP officer in B.C. drank and then drove his police car to a Burger King drive-thru, where he was found passed out with the engine running with an open can of alcohol on the floor.
The officer damaged the car while driving it, resisted arrest at the time of the incident, and had his police service dog with him in the car.
The RCMP conduct board decided that he will not lose his job, but does have to face consequences.
According to the recently posted conduct board decision, Constable Blaise Picketts was found asleep behind the wheel of an RCMP-issued vehicle at a Burger King drive-thru on April 10, 2020. Picketts was a police dog handler and had the service dog with him at the time of the incident.
The decision said that he had the day of April 9 off work, and ended up going to a co-worker's home in Langley, where he drank alcohol.
Around 3 p.m. that day, Picketts drove his police car to a different home, of another co-worker, where he "continued to consume alcohol," with fellow members of the RCMP. He then went to go and get more alcohol, in his police car, and then kept drinking after.
At about 2 a.m. the next day, Picketts left his co-worker's home and drove his car to Maple Ridge. On the way he "scraped his police vehicle on the concrete barrier," on the aide of Golden Ears Bridge, the decision said.
The scrap caused around $7,000 in damages, which Picketts paid for.
Picketts then went to a Burger King drive-thru, where he "fell asleep behind the wheel."
According to the decision, an employee of the fast food restaurant attempted to wake him up but was unable to, so they called 911 after around 20 minutes of trying.
It was almost 3 a.m. when a fellow officer found Picketts passed out in his car with a credit card in hand and the car engine running, at the Burger King.
The officer who found him, Constable Matthew Wagner, "observed the police equipment inside the vehicle, including the carbine."
Wagner was able to wake Picketts up, and the decision said that he displayed signs of alcohol impairment, such as red and glossy eyes, slurred speech, slow actions, and trouble walking in a straight line.
Everything after Picketts got out of his police car was caught on camera, the decision added.
Two other officers arrived on the scene and Picketts failed to provide a proper breath sample, by using tactics like biting the straw, not blowing hard enough, or turning away his head.
"Constable Picketts was eventually placed under arrest for failing to provide a breath sample and impaired driving," the decision said.
While getting arrested Picketts was "uncooperative" and yelled things to the effect of "f**k off."
The decision added that he resisted arrest by doing things such as lifting "his knee quickly in the direction of Constable Wagner’s groin."
Officers needed to call for backup, and the decision said that "it took several officers to get him inside the back of a police vehicle. He used his feet to try to prevent them from doing so."
When he arrived at the police station he continued to be uncooperative, and the decision said the "video shows that when Constable Picketts was being photographed in cells, he put his head down and put up his middle finger to the camera."
Inside the police car, officers found an open can of alcohol on the floor of the driver's side, and the decision said that "Picketts does not have a complete recollection of the incident due to his high level of intoxication."
On June 18, 2021, Picketts pleaded guilty in court to one charge of resisting arrest and was sentenced to three months of probation, and received a $1,000 fine.
The decision said that Picketts admitted to driving his police car while under the influence of alcohol, and "recognizes that his actions negatively affected the reputation of the RCMP."
It added that Picketts had undiagnosed medical conditions, "namely post-traumatic stress disorder and alcohol use disorder," which he has now "taken concrete and extensive steps to address," and to "maintain his sobriety."
Although he is still allowed to be a member of the RCMP, 30 days of his pay was deducted, he had to forfeit 14 days of vacation, he is unable to receive a promotion for three years from the date of the decision, and he was transferred from the Police Dog Service, was directed to "undergo medical treatment as specified by a Health Services Officer," and was directed to make an in-person apology to the officers that arrested him.
