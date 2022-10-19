Canada's 'Most Wanted' Criminal Escaped From A BC Prison & There's A $250K Reward
He was found guilty of first-degree murder and is "very dangerous."
A new list of Canada's "most wanted" criminals has just been released, and the No.1 escaped from a B.C. prison. There's a $250,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.
The Bolo program, a non-profit that works with police across Canada to help use public awareness to find Canada's "most wanted" criminals, has released a list of 25 people they are looking for help to locate.
Rabih Alkhalil, a 35-year-old, is wanted for murder, conspiracy to commit murder and is unlawfully at large after escaping from North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam, B.C., earlier this year.
He is considered a "very dangerous criminal" with a lengthy criminal record and ties to organized crime, and there is currently an Interpol Red Notice issued for him.
Alkhalil is believed to have escaped from the B.C. prison while standing trial for murder on July 21, 2022, with the help of "two accomplices posing as contractors."
\u201cIn cooperation with @SolveCrime, we announce reward up to $250,000 for info leading to arrest of Rabih Alkhalil, wanted by @BCRCMP @cqrcmp for murder & being unlawfully at large.\n\nMore info on Alkhalil, reward & tips: https://t.co/CUtD9rgfPP\n\n@VancouverPD @BurnabyRCMP @SurreyRCMP\u201d— Bolo Program | Programme Bolo (@Bolo Program | Programme Bolo) 1666113300
In 2017, he was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a man in a Toronto coffee shop, and received a 20-year sentence for conspiracy to commit murder.
In Quebec, he was sentenced to eight years in prison for drug trafficking in 2020.
Following his escape from prison, a jury in B.C. found Alkhalil guilty of first-degree murder in August 2022.
There's a reward of $250,000 available for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of Alkhalil. He is described as being around 5 foot 10 inches tall, 75 kilograms, with a small-to-medium build, dark brown eyes and black hair.
He also has two birthmarks on his left cheek and a faint scar above his nose near his left eyebrow.
Anyone who does recognize him should take no action to apprehend him as he "may be armed and dangerous."
The BOLO Program also said that anyone helping Alkhalil to avoid arrest could be considered an "accessory after the fact and face charges."
Due to section 240 of the Criminal Code of Canada, being an accessory after the fact of murder is an indictable offence, and people could face "imprisonment for life."
They added they don't know if Alkhalil is still in Canada or if he has fled the country as he is known to use fake identity documents and passports.
Anyone with information on Alkhalil's whereabouts has been urged to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 1-877-687-3377, or tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.