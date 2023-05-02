5 Western Canada Men Are On Canada's Most Wanted List & There's Huge Rewards For Information
Do you recognize any of these people?
The Bolo Program has updated its list of the top 25 most wanted people in Canada, with five suspects across Alberta and B.C., and you could get up to $100,000 for information that leads to their arrest.
Rabih Alkhalil
Rabih AlkhalilBolo Program
One person on the list is 35-year-old Rabih Alkhalil, who escaped from a B.C. prison last year. Alkhalil is wanted for crimes including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and being unlawfully at large.
He's believed to have escaped from North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam on July 21, 2022, while being helped by two accomplices "posing as contractors."
There is a reward of up to $100,000 available for any information that leads to Alkhalil's arrest.
Cody Casey
Cody CaseyVancouver Police
Cody Casey is wanted by Vancouver police for a range of offences related to the production and trafficking of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, as well as firearm offences.
According to Constable Jason Doucette from Vancouver police, 35-year-old Casey was arrested in the summer of 2020 before being released on bail by the courts under conditions including house arrest and wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.
"Unfortunately, he cut his ankle bracelet off on April 10 and hasn’t been seen since," Doucette added.
Saed Osman
Saed OsmanBolo Program
Three men that were wanted in Alberta are still on the list, including 28-year-old Saed Osman, who is wanted in connection to a shooting at Ertale Lounge in Edmonton last March.
Seven people – five men and two women – were shot, and one later died from their injuries.
Osman is wanted on 20 Canada-wide warrants, including charges of first-degree murder, discharging a firearm with intent, and other firearms offences. A reward of up to $75,000 is being offered for any information that leads to his arrest.
Talal Amer
Talal AmerBolo Program
30-year-old Talal Amer is wanted by Calgary police on Canada-wide warrants for manslaughter, attempted murder, and gun-related offences.
It is alleged that Amer fired multiple rounds at another driver in a car chase in Forest Lawn in May 2022, where he is believed to have hit another car while driving 150 kilometres an hour, killing 40-year-old mother of five, Angela McKenzie.
Amer was released from prison five days before the incident took place.
Kier Bryan Granado
Kier Bryan GranadoBolo Program
Calgary police is also looking to find Kier Bryan Granado in connection with the death of 26-year-old Hussein Merhi in Monterey Park in December 2015.
Granado was believed to have been linked to the Fresh off the Boat Killers (FK) gang.
Anyone with information on Amer or Granado could receive $50,000.
The public has been warned to take no action to apprehend the fugitives themselves as they may be armed and dangerous. Instead, they should contact the police or tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
The full list of Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives can be found online.