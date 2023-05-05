Terrifying Video Shows A Man Throwing Himself In Front Of A Car In BC Before Stealing It
The violent carjacking was caught on camera.
A suspect has been arrested by police in B.C. after a "violent assault and carjacking" of a taxi in Colwood.
In a press release, West Shore RCMP said they responded to the incident which took place shortly after midnight on April 15 around the 2300 block of Sooke Rd.
Two videos have been released by police in a bid to get more witnesses of the incident to come forward.
One video taken from the taxi appears to show the suspect throwing themselves onto the hood of the moving vehicle.
West Shore RCMP - Police investigate violent carjacking - Video 2 - Footage from taxiwww.youtube.com
Another witness video shows the aftermath with the suspect running around the side of the car, opening the door and forcibly throwing the taxi driver out before getting in the vehicle.
West Shore RCMP - Police investigate violent carjacking - Video 1 - Witness videowww.youtube.com
The taxi driver was taken to the hospital where they were treated for "significant injuries."
The suspect, who has been identified as an 18-year-old Colwood resident, has been arrested and faces several charges including assault causing bodily harm, assault, assaulting a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and mischief to property under $5,000.
Police are appealing for any other witnesses to the carjacking to provide information to the police, specifically from the driver and potential passengers of a white car that was seen in both videos. The car did not stop while the incident was taking place.
They've urged anyone in the white car or that also witnessed the incident to call West Shore RCMP.
Corporal Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP said carjackings like the one that took place in Colwood are "rare."
"As the suspect has been identified and arrested we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public," she added.