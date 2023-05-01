Canada's Most Wanted List Has 6 Toronto Suspects & Police Are Offering Rewards Up To $250K
A Toronto man has topped Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted list, along with five other Toronto suspects.
The Bolo Program and the Toronto Police Service announced in a press conference at Yonge and Dundas Square that Cristian Adolfo Cuxum, a Toronto man wanted for murder, has taken the number one spot on the list.
Anyone with information leading to his arrest could collect up to $250K and will not have to testify in court or even speak to a police officer since they will have full anonymity through Crime Stoppers.
Cuxum is wanted for shooting and killing 49-year-old Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero while he was refereeing a Toronto soccer game and shooting two other victims on October 9, 2022, according to a press release.
Cuxum's wife, Alexandra Barrera spoke alongside her children at the press conference on May 1, what would have been her husband's 50th birthday and made a plea for anyone with information to come forward.
Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero.Toronto Police Service
"To the man who took Edwin's life: You destroyed us. You destroyed our family. You destroyed our plans. Our dreams. Our sense of safety. Our everything. You cannot make that right. But if you turn yourself in, you will allow us to take our next step forward in this nightmare. Maybe then, one day, we can answer the questions that haunt us each day," said Barrera.
"And to everyone watching this, if you know where this wanted man is, please, call in a tip. Help us move forward. Help us all feel safe again."
Two other Toronto suspects on the lists have rewards out for $50K, including Kiarash Parzham, number five on the list and Jabreel Elmi, number eight on the list.
Parzham is wanted for the murder of Kian Hoseyni in 2022, and Emi is wanted for the murder of Thane Murray in 2021.
The three other Toronto suspects on the list are Rajahden Angus Campbell, wanted for murder, Kamar Cunningham, wanted for trafficking firearms and Phillip Grant, wanted for two murders, however, no reward is being offered for information leading to their arrests at this time.
To see the full list with more Ontario suspects you can check out the Bolo Program website.
Anyone with information can reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).