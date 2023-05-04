8-Year-Old Girl Killed In Hit & Run Outside A Burlington School While Getting Out Of A Car
Halton Police said students were attending a theatre event.
Halton Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run outside of a Burlington public school that resulted in the tragic death of an 8-year-old girl.
Police said the collision took place as students gathered at Central Public School in Burlington for a theatre event on Wednesday night and said officers were able to track down the driver after they took off.
In a news release, Halton Police said the girl was dropped off in a school driveway and hit by a white SUV as she crossed the roadway to enter the school.
Both Central Public School and Burlington Central Secondary School share a parking lot in the area.
"The SUV exited the lot without stopping, and turned westbound on Baldwin Street," police said.
The 8-year-old was rushed to McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton for "emergency medical treatment," but police said she succumbed to her injuries, "a short time later."
According to the Central Public School event calendar, a spring concert was taking place on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
A 21-year-old man described only as a "local resident" has been taken into custody following the collision.
Police haven't shared any information about possible charges he could be facing and say their investigation into Wednesday's hit-and-run remains ongoing.
Halton Police are asking any witnesses of the crash or anyone with relevant information on what happened to come forward and contact their Lead Investigator, DC KRIPAK of the Halton Regional Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, at 905-825-4747 ext 5189.
Anonymous tips can also be reported through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca
An official with the Halton Region District School board told Narcity there are steps being taken to help students who are returning to class on Thursday, but details weren't immediately provided.