Canada's 'Most Wanted' List Just Dropped & You Can Get Up To $250K If You Know Something
Keep a lookout, Canada! The Bolo Program has updated its list of Canada's most wanted fugitives, and Canadians can get up to $250,000 if they have information about some of the most dangerous individuals.
On Tuesday, October 18, the top 25 most wanted list was shared with the public, detailing information about some of the country's most searched-for suspects.
A reward of $250,000 has been announced for information that could lead to the arrest of Rabih Alkhalil, who takes the top spot on the list.
Rabih Alkhalil
Rabih Alkhalil.
Alkhalil has been at large since July 2021, after he escaped from North Fraser Pretrial Centre in B.C.
At the time of his escape, he was standing trial for a 2012 murder in Vancouver. He was also serving sentences for orchestrating a murder in Ontario and for being involved in a "major drug trafficking operation" in Quebec.
"Take no action to apprehend Alkhalil yourself. He may be armed and dangerous," the Bolo Program warns.
His aliases may be Rabi, Robby, Robbi, Rabih Al Khalil, Philip Betencourt Furtado or Philip Bettenecourt Furtado.
Alkhalil's last known residence was in B.C., but it is not known if he is hiding in Canada or has successfully fled the country. He is known to have faked ID documents and passports.
He's not the only one that the program is willing to pay big bucks to find.
Tipsters with information on other individuals can also get paid between $50,000 and $100,000.
Kier Bryan Granado
Kier Bryan Granado.
Second on the Bolo Program's most wanted list is Kier Bryan Granado, who is wanted by the Calgary Police Service for murder.
Born in 1996, he is believed to have black hair, which is "most likely dyed blonde."
Police say he has a full-sleeve tattoo on his left arm and was last known to be living in Edmonton. He also has ties to Calgary and may have fled to the GTA.
There's a reward of up to $100,000 for relevant information about Granado or his whereabouts.
Jabreel Elmi
Jabreel Elmi.
Jabreel Elmi is wanted by Toronto Police for first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
He's described as having brown eyes and black hair and was last known to be in Toronto. Investigators believe he is still in the Toronto area, where he is "actively evading arrest."
There's a $50,000 reward for those who may be able to assist in his capture.
Blake Charbonneau
Blake Charbonneau.
"Blake Charbonneau is wanted by the Équipe intégrée de lutte contre le proxénétisme du Québec on Canada-wide warrants for several charges," the Bolo Program confirms.
This includes charges related to pimping, sexual assault, and sexual assault with a weapon, among others.
He was last known to be in Laval, Quebec, and can speak three languages: English, French and Spanish.
Tipsters with helpful information can get up to $50,000 if the details help with Charbonneau's arrest.
Danick Miguel Bourgeois
Danick Miguel Bourgeois.
Danick Miguel Bourgeois is wanted by the Ontario Provincial Police on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for second-degree murder.
Born in 1992, he was last known to be in St. Albert, Ontario, but police say he could be anywhere in Canada.
Bourgeois has brown eyes and may have black hair.
The Bolo Program and the Government of the Province of Ontario are offering a total reward of $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Bourgeois.
Nouraldin Rabee
Nouraldin Rabee.
Nouraldin Rabee is currently wanted by Windsor Police on a Canada-wide warrant for a series of crimes. This includes first-degree murder, kidnapping, and forcible confinement.
His aliases are Rico Og, Nur Aladin Rabea, Abed Alatif, and he was last known to be in the Windsor area.
He has light brown eyes and was last known to have black hair.
The Bolo Program says an INTERPOL Red Notice has been issued for Rabee, and there's a $50,000 reward for anybody who has helpful details about him.
Youcef Bouras
Youcef Bouras.
Youcef Bouras is wanted by the Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) on a Canada-wide warrant for the first-degree murder of an 18-year-old in 2017.
Born in 1997, Bouras was last known to be in Montreal and has many ties to the city. Investigators say they also have reason to believe that he may be in Algeria.
Again, INTERPOL has issued a Red Notice for him and Canadians can get up to $50,000 for helpful information that leads to Bouras' arrest.
An additional 18 individuals make up Canada's most wanted list this October, with rewards for capture ranging up to $50,000.
While not every fugitive has a reward associated with their arrest, additional details about each individual and the crimes they're wanted for can be found via the Bolo Program online.
The initiative — which brings together information about suspects from across the country — has already located seven people from the original top 25 list, which was shared in April 2022.
Abilaziz Mohamed, who was wanted for murder by Toronto Police, was apprehended within 12 hours of the list's launch.