A Canadawide Search Is Underway For A Man Who Police Say Poses 'A Risk To Public Safety'
He is a convicted killer.
Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to locate a man who is wanted Canada-wide, and police say he is "considered to be violent, posing a risk to public safety."
In a news release, VPD said that the 56-year-old man, Steven Frederickson, is on a long-term supervision order and failed to return to his halfway house.
Frederickson is court-ordered to return to his halfway house, but police say he signed out on April 19 and has been back since.
According to court documents, Steven Frederickson has been convicted of manslaughter. They also show that Frederickson was convicted of other crimes, including aggravated assault, forcible confinement, and dangerous driving.
Police described Frederickson as 6'1" with a slim build. "He has a long grey beard, long grey hair, and typically wears sunglasses. Frederickson is legally deaf," they added.
Steven FredericksonVancouver Police
The wanted man was last seen in a black jacket and light blue jeans and wearing a navy blue Vancouver Canucks baseball cap.
The Vancouver Police Department said that anyone that has information on where Frederickson is or sees him should call 9-1-1 immediately.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.