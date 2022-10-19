Canada's Top 25 'Most Wanted' List Was Revealed & There Are 12 People From Ontario
You can get up to $250,000 if you share some deets.
On Tuesday, October 18, the Bolo Program updated its list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, and a lot of them are from Ontario.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The update is the program's first since the initiative launched in April 2022, with seven suspects from the original list having been located and apprehended since April.
The initiative offers individuals a chance to collect up to $250,000 for information on the whereabouts of the listed criminals, making it a lucrative opportunity for those with intel.
Jabreel Elmi
Jabreel Elmi.
Jabreel Elmi is wanted by Toronto Police Services (TPS) for first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
He's described as having brown eyes and black hair and was last known to be in Toronto. Investigators believe he is "actively evading arrest" somewhere in the GTA, according to the Bolo Program.
There's a $50,000 reward for anyone able to assist in his capture.
Kiarash Parzham
Kiarash Parzham.
30-year-old Kiarash Parzham from Richmond Hill is wanted for one count of First Degree Murder. He is considered armed, violent, and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.
"A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted in this homicide investigation," TPS reported.
Darriel Thompson
Darriel Thompson.
21-year-old Darriel Thompson from Mississauga is wanted for two counts of Second Degree Murder and Attempted Murder.
On Monday, January 3, 2022, at 8:45 p.m., TPS responded to a shooting at 150 Thirtieth Street. Upon arrival, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds and a woman nearby with injuries. The two men were later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, and the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Danick Miguel Bourgeois
Danick Miguel Bourgeois.
30-year-old Danick Miguel Bourgeois is wanted by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on a warrant for second-degree murder.
He was last known to be in St. Albert, Ontario, but police said he could be anywhere in Canada.
The Bolo Program is offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Bourgeois.
Abdelmuniem Abdalla
Abdelmuniem Abdalla.
33-year-old Abdelmuniem Abdalla is wanted on a First Degree Murder charge for the death of Andre Rodriguez that occurred on September 10, 2020.
Three other suspects linked to the crime have already been arrested.
Crimestoppers believes that Abdalla is 6 feet 4 inches and approximately 250 Ibs, however, they stated that he has altered his appearance to avoid capture.
Phuong Tan Nguyen
Phuong Tan Nguyen.
35-year-old Phuong Tan Nguyen is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Quoc Tran and Kristy Nguyen.
York Regional Police investigators believe Quoc and Kristy were murdered in a targeted attack at 111 Zenway Boulevard in Vaughan. They were last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Efforts to recover their bodies are ongoing.
Harry Rajkumar
Harry Rajkumar.
46-year-old Harry Rajkumar of Toronto is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the following charges:
- Attempt Murder
- Two counts of Assault with a Weapon
- Two counts of Aggravated Assault
- Two counts of Fail to Comply Recognizance
- Disobey Court Order.
On November 23, 2018, Rajkumar, allegedly, violently attacked a 16-year-old girl and a 37-year-old woman at an apartment building near the Trudelle Street and McCowan Road area.
Both victims were hospitalized.
According to TPS, he was last seen on Saturday, November 24, 2018, at 11:33 a.m., at Casino Niagara, attempting to withdraw money from an ATM.
5 other dangerous suspects from Ontario also made October's most-wanted list:
- Tommy Ngo
- Nouraldin Rabee
- Savang Sychantha
- Usman Kassim
- Mohamud Hagi
Not every fugitive has a reward associated with their arrest. However, additional details about each individual and their crimes can be found via the Bolo Program online.