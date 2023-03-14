Toronto Police Offer $50K Reward For Info On Murder Suspect On Canada's 'Most Wanted' List
He is the fourth "most wanted" suspect in the country.
Toronto police are offering a $50,000 reward to anyone who can tell them the location of a suspect on Canada's most wanted list.
The BOLO Program Director, Max Langlois, announced the reward during a press conference on March 14, guaranteeing the massive sum to anyone who can assist in the arrest of Kiarash Parzham.
"The only condition for this reward to be paid is that your tip leads to the arrest of Mr. Parzham," Langlois explained at a press conference at police headquarters on Tuesday.
Parzham, who is ranked fourth on Canada's most wanted list, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder for the death of 28-year-old Kian Hoseyni.
@TorontoPolice BOLO Program Event News Conference LiveStream | March 14th, 2023, | 10:30amwww.youtube.com
At approximately 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Toronto police received a report of a shooting that had occurred outside the Yonge and Sheppard Subway Station.
Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered Hoseyni, who had been shot on the sidewalk. Despite the efforts of police and paramedics to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
After an inquiry, the Toronto Police Homicide and Missing Persons Unit identified the suspect as 30-year-old Parzham.
Parzham is described as being six feet tall, 180 lbs. with dark hair — he has several tattoos on his upper left arm.
A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Parzham on June 24, 2022.
Photos of him can be found on the Crime Stoppers and BOLO's website.
"All tipsters are eligible for the reward, whether you call 9-1-1, the police or Crime Stoppers. And, if your tip is successful, you will be given the reward you deserve in a matter of days just like we have done many times in the past," Langlois added.
Those with information on his whereabouts are advised not to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.
According to TPS, the reward will remain available until October 14, 2023.