Mississauga Teen Arrested For Robbing Men She Met Online Is Also Wanted By Toronto Police
Jasmine Oung is wanted in connection to a spree of Toronto carjackings.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a Mississauga teen after multiple armed robberies that police said took place after she met up with men she met through online dating sites.
18-year-old Jasmine Oung is now in custody and facing charges, but it seems she could be in for more trouble as she's wanted in another investigation by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) that began late last year.
On Friday, PRP investigators arrested and charged Oung with two counts of robbery.
She's been accused of interacting with male victims on dating sites and meeting them in the Malton area, according to a press release.
Police reported that during these meetings, she would pull out a knife and rob victims of their money.
Investigators have said they are concerned there could be more victims in this case and have asked anyone with information or anyone who recognizes Oung to contact them.
People online were quick to recognize her from the picture PRP posted to Twitter alongside a news release on Sunday night.
According to a previous TPS release, she is wanted in connection to a carjacking spree in Toronto during the summer of 2022.
Four teen suspects were involved in those incidents, where several vehicles were stolen from suspects at gunpoint.
Some of the carjackings also similarly took place during what police described as a "pre-arranged meeting," though it's not clear if they, too, involved the victims and suspects meeting through online dating sites.
In October, TPS said Oung was wanted for robbery with an offensive weapon and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
Narcity has contacted investigators with PRP and TPS to confirm the suspect in both cases is the same person and did not receive a response back before publication. However, in both press releases that were issued five months apart, the teen is identified with the same name, age, and similar-looking photos.