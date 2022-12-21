Police Busted A GTA Auto Crime Ring & $17M In Vehicles Were Stolen From Driveways (VIDEO)
The thieves were able to steal the vehicles in seconds.
York Regional Police have announced the details of a months-long investigation into an auto crime ring operating throughout the GTA that saw millions of dollars worth of vehicles being stolen straight from people's driveways, all in a matter of seconds.
Project Touchdown is an ongoing joint-forces investigation that involves the Peel, Durham and Halton police forces and also the Canada Border Services Agency. Over the last six months, it has resulted in 215 vehicles being recovered and over 150 charges being laid.
"Gone in 22 seconds. That's how quickly a car thief can steal a vehicle from your driveway," said YRP Chief Jim MacSween in a Tweet.
As part of Wednesday's news conference, Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich explained that people across the GTA have been "waking up in the morning and finding that vehicles have been taken from the driveway," with most of them being stolen between 1 and 5 a.m.
A video shared by YRP shows one of two ways thieves were able to quickly make off with a vehicle right from someone's driveway, either by "key reprogramming" or by what's referred to as a "relay theft."
In the latter tactic, thieves are able to briefly capture the signal of a key fob inside someone's house and transfer that signal to a device that allows them to open and start the vehicle in the driveway.
As part of the investigation into these organized crime groups, police announced they had so far recovered 215 vehicles valued at a total of roughly $17.4 million, which were being trafficked out to "international destinations."
Police have made 51 arrests as part of Project Touchdown, and over 150 charges have been laid.
Vehicled seized as part of Project Touchdown. York Regional Police | Press release
Police said they also seized several firearms, including 15 handguns and an assault-style rifle, as well as drugs that included fentanyl, MDMA, cocaine and oxycodone.
The value of the guns and ammunition seized was estimated at $100,000.
Guns and drugs seized as part of Project Touchdown.York Regional Police | Press release
Police noted an increase in vehicle thefts throughout the GTA in recent years as the motivation behind the project. Peel police said in 2022, they've recovered an average of six stolen vehicles per day.
Police advised that drivers can prevent their vehicles from getting stolen by parking inside a locked garage or by using a steering-wheel lock. It's also possible for a lock to be installed on the data port that would prevent the key fob signal from being reprogrammed.
They also encouraged homeowners to consider buying a video surveillance system.
More information can be found by contacting the YRP auto and cargo theft unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6651.