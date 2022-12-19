The Vaughan Condo Shooter Was A Resident In The Building & SIU Says A Handgun Was Recovered
The 73-year-old man killed five people and injured one.
A 73-year-old man shot up his Vaughan condo building, killing five people and sending another to the hospital Sunday night before a police officer shot and killed him.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The fatal shooting took place at a condo building at 9235 Jane Street on December 18.
York Regional Police (YRP) were called to the building for reports of a male shooter who had already shot several victims at around 7:20 p.m., according to a press release.
Once police arrived, an altercation occurred, and the shooter was shot and killed.
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of the shooter due to police involvement.
In a press conference on Monday afternoon, SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette confirmed that the suspect was using a semi-automatic handgun and was a resident of the building.
Denette said that they believe one police officer fired a "number of shots" and that those shots struck the alleged shooter while he was in a hallway of the building.
"I don't believe there was an exchange of gunfire," said Denette. "I believe it was one officer who fired at the man, and he was killed."
Paramedics were called, and the suspect was taken to an ambulance, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.
SIU said that YRP has identified the man, but in contacting the next of kin, YRP has not released his information yet.
Denette also confirmed that the suspect's victims were found on "several floors" of the building – however, it is still unknown whether the shooter went inside the victim's units or shot them in the hallway.
The Toronto Star has identified the shooter as Francesco Villi, who, according to a source, had been in a long-term conflict with the condo board spanning years of lawsuits.
The SIU investigates police-related deaths and will continue its investigation.
YRP is set to provide an update on the shooting later Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.