Family Of The Vaughan Shooter Said He Was 'Controlling' & Had A 'History Of Domestic Abuse'
Francesco Villi's family released a statement through the SIU.
As the investigation continues into the mass shooting inside of a Vaughan condo building, the family of the shooter has spoken out.
In a joint statement released through Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the family of Francesco Villi paints him as an abusive husband and father who list his relationship with his family some time ago.
"Words cannot begin to express how deeply heartbroken we are for the families affected by this horrific tragedy. We offer our heartfelt condolences," the family said in reaction to the mass shooting, which resulted in five people living in the same condo building being killed and one other person seriously injured. "We are in absolute shock and utter devastation at the events that have transpired."
The statement goes on to describe the 73-year-old shooter, who himself was killed in an interaction with police, as a "controlling and abusive husband and father."
He has a history of domestic abuse with both the mothers of his children and his daughters. He had aggressive behaviour and a Jekyl and Hyde type personality," the statement from the SIU reads.
Police have confirmed amid reports of a long-term legal battle that Villi had with his condo board that three of the victims of the mass shooting were on that board. A clear motive in the shooting has still not been determined by police.
The five people who were killed ranged in age from 57 to 79.
"His children tried to have some form of a relationship through the years and many offers of help were continuously denied, leaving them no choice but to cut off ties with him for their own health and well being," the statement from the family continued. "His children have been estranged from him for over 5 years."
As the world attempts to learn more about the alleged shooter, the latest report from the National Post details that Villi had a long history of workplace injury claims that had been dismissed in court and that he was diagnosed with adjustment disorder, depression and suicidal ideation in 1994.
In the statement from his family, they also explained that this would be their only statement on the shooting and asked for privacy, adding, "we are grieving for the families, and they are in our hearts."