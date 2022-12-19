Vaughan Mass Shooter Has Been Identified By Police & 3 Of The Victims Were On The Condo Board
All of the victims were residents of the building.
York Regional Police have identified the suspect in the mass shooting that took place in a Vaughan condo building Sunday night.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In a press conference on December 19, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween identified the deceased suspect as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, a resident in the building, who, according to reports from the Toronto Star, had ongoing issues with the condo board.
The shooting occurred at 9235 Jane Street on December 18 and left five victims dead and a 66-year-old woman in hospital with serious injuries, according to MacSween.
MacSween confirmed that the deceased victims were three adult men and two adult women. Three victims were members of the condominium board, and all six victims were residents of the building.
However, MacSween couldn't confirm whether the shooting was targeted and said the motive for the shooting remains "part of this very complicated and very fluid investigation."
YRP was called to the building at around 7:20 p.m. for reports of an active male shooter, according to a press release.
MacSween confirmed that the victims were shot at three separate units in the building and that the suspect was killed on the third floor.
"As you are aware, there was an interaction between the officers and the 73-year-old male suspect, a resident of that building who died on the third floor," said MacSween. "The officer in that interaction is a 24-year veteran of York regional police, and he very likely saved lived by his actions last night."
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the police-related death, and in a press conference earlier today, SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette said they believe one officer fired a "number of shots" at the suspect who died on the scene.
MacSween said the office of the Chief Coroner is working on identifying the victims and that they are not yet permitted to release their names.
The investigation into the shooting will continue as police execute and obtain search warrants and interview witnesses.
"Detectives in the Homicide bureau are working diligently to find the answers in this horrible incident," said MacSween.
"We realize a crime of this magnitude is traumatizing for friends and family who, at this time of year especially, now must deal with the tragic death of their loved ones. Difficult as well for residents in the building and the surrounding area, and, we know, for the larger community. We will continue to offer sympathy and support as we work through this investigation."