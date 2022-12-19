A Shooting In Vaughan Has Left 6 People Dead Including The Suspect & Here's What Happened
The shooting was inside a condo building.
A shooting inside a condo building in Vaughan has ended with five victims being killed, another victim being sent to hospital and the suspect being killed in an interaction with police.
The scene unfolded Sunday evening at a building near Jane Street and Rutherford Road at around 7:20 p.m., when York Regional Police were first called for reports of an active shooter situation.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A male suspect had shot "several victims" before police arrived on the scene and he was shot and killed during an "interaction" with police, according to a press release.
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate and has identified the alleged gunman as a 73-year-old man.
They said in a press release issued Monday morning that a YRP officer "fired his gun and struck the man" and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The agency investigates any situation involving police that has resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or involves a firearm being discharged at someone.
\u201cPolice presence at a condo building in the area of Jane and Rutherford after several people were shot. Multiple victims, one male suspect. The suspect is deceased following an interaction with police. SIU will be notified. Updates to follow\u201d— York Regional Police (@York Regional Police) 1671416532
York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween described it as a "horrendous scene" while speaking outside of the condo building Sunday night, according to the CBC.
He told reporters the sixth victim of the shooting was in hospital but expected to survive.
"It's going to take us some time to determine the motive in this investigation and what drew this person here," said MacSween.
While the SIU has reported the age of the suspect, the identities of the suspect and six victims haven't yet been released.
Police said they conducted a thorough search of the building Sunday night, "to ensure there are no additional victims and that it's safe."
Officers will remain on the scene for much of the day Monday.
Some six hours after the first reports of gunshots, YRP said in a tweet that residents of the condo building that had been evacuated could return home.
\u201cResidents of the building who had been evacuated are now able to return to their homes. We thank you for your patience and understanding while we worked to ensure safety and preserve evidence\u201d— York Regional Police (@York Regional Police) 1671429427
"We offer our sincere condolences to the victims and their families," said Chief MacSween.
Other condolences have since poured in, including a tweet from Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca.
"On behalf of the City of Vaughan and Council, I offer my condolences to the families of the victims killed in the shootings that occurred in the area of Jane Street and Rutherford Road," said Del Duca. "I want to recognize the brave first responders who are working to safeguard the situation."
YRP have said their investigation is active and ongoing and there will be more updates.
Any witnesses of Sunday's shooting or anyone with video surveillance, dash cam footage or cellphone video is urged to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-288-876-5423, ext. 7865, or at homicide@yrp.ca.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.