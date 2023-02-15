65-Year-Old From Ontario Reportedly Shot At 13 Times After Waving At A Car To Slow Down
Police say he was out walking his dog.
A 65-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot several times in Schomberg, Ontario, police say.
According to a York Regional Police (YRP) press release, the man was simply walking his dog on Sunday morning when a speeding white SUV drove past him.
Police said he then gestured for the vehicle to slow down, and the SUV circled back before a passenger in the front seat opened fire and shot the man multiple times.
YRP spokesperson Sgt. Clint Whitney told CTV News Toronto that the man was shot at a total of 13 times in what appears to be a "completely random" attack.
When cops arrived at the scene, they found the victim with "serious gunshot injuries." He was then immediately taken to the hospital.
The two suspects then fled the scene in a white SUV heading west on Centre Street and are currently still at large.
YRP released a video on Tuesday of the suspects fleeing the scene on Sunday morning to help find any leads from the public.
\u201cUPDATE - Video of suspect vehicle fleeing after Schomberg drive-by shooting of a man walking his dog on Sunday Morning. We're working hard to catch the culprits of this shocking crime. Can you help us? More details: \nhttps://t.co/gYPOuo0298\u201d— York Regional Police (@York Regional Police) 1676402341
"As far as we know, this individual was just out for a walk with his dog. There's nothing that I can see that would have explained why this would have occurred," Constable Laura Nicolle told Narcity on Wednesday.
"It is very concerning."
Police are investigating the attack, and the victim's family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).