police

65-Year-Old From Ontario Reportedly Shot At 13 Times After Waving At A Car To Slow Down

Police say he was out walking his dog.

Associate Editor, Toronto
​The suspect car caught on video.

The suspect car caught on video.

York Regional Police | YouTube

A 65-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot several times in Schomberg, Ontario, police say.

According to a York Regional Police (YRP) press release, the man was simply walking his dog on Sunday morning when a speeding white SUV drove past him.

Police said he then gestured for the vehicle to slow down, and the SUV circled back before a passenger in the front seat opened fire and shot the man multiple times.

YRP spokesperson Sgt. Clint Whitney told CTV News Toronto that the man was shot at a total of 13 times in what appears to be a "completely random" attack.

When cops arrived at the scene, they found the victim with "serious gunshot injuries." He was then immediately taken to the hospital.

The two suspects then fled the scene in a white SUV heading west on Centre Street and are currently still at large.

YRP released a video on Tuesday of the suspects fleeing the scene on Sunday morning to help find any leads from the public.

"As far as we know, this individual was just out for a walk with his dog. There's nothing that I can see that would have explained why this would have occurred," Constable Laura Nicolle told Narcity on Wednesday.

"It is very concerning."

Police are investigating the attack, and the victim's family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

From Your Site Articles
Rhythm Sachdeva
Associate Editor, Toronto
Rhythm Sachdeva is an Associate Editor for Narcity Media Group and is based in Toronto.
Recommended For You
Loading...