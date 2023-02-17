Suspect Attacked & Robbed Couple With A Golf Club In Mississauga While They Were Out Walking
Peel Regional Police are still looking for the suspect.
A couple taking an evening stroll on a Mississauga pathway was robbed and assaulted by a suspect wielding a golf club.
Peel Regional Police said the incident took place on Saturday, February 11, at around 6 p.m., as the victims were walking on a pathway between Indian Road and Birchview Drive.
The couple was reportedly out for a walk when the suspect emerged from the bushes with a golf club. The suspect then allegedly approached them, threatened them with a golf club, and stole both of their personal belongings.
According to a Peel Regional Police release, one of the victims suffered minor injuries after the suspect assaulted them.
The police are now on the lookout for the suspect and released a description on Thursday.
The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, standing six feet tall and with a medium build. He was wearing a puffy black jacket with a hood, black toque and pants at the time of the incident.
Investigators are actively canvassing the area, looking for any witnesses or video surveillance that may have captured images of the suspect.
Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators with the 11 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 1133.
This incident occurred after a 65-year-old man in Schomberg, Ontario, was reportedly shot 13 times while he was also out for a walk with his dog last week.
While he was walking, a speeding white SUV drove past him. When he gestured for the vehicle to slow down, the SUV circled back before a passenger in the front seat opened fire and shot the man multiple times.
The suspects of this incident also have yet to be identified.
