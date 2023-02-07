Toronto Police Arrest A Suspect After Spree Of 9 Armed Bank Robberies Over Several Months
He was often under disguise.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has nabbed a man in connection with a string of bank robberies that happened over the course of three months.
Nine robberies at various banks took place between November 4, 2022, and February 2, 2023, with the majority happening in Etobicoke and in areas in Toronto's west end.
The police report that the same suspect was involved in each robbery, entering the banks under disguise, with a mask to conceal his face.
He would allegedly demand cash from tellers, and in several of the incidents, produced a handgun and was able to escape with a quantity of cash.
Last week, the cops put out an arrest warrant for 59-year-old Daniel Clatney, of Toronto, for his connection to seven of the robberies.
Police described him as armed and dangerous and people were urged not to approach him if they saw him, but to call 9-1-1 immediately.
After last week's update from police, investigators discovered that the suspect was also reportedly behind two more robberies, including one that took place on the same day the warrant was made public.
They finally caught Clatney on Monday, with help from the 22 Division Major Crime Unit, and took him into custody.
Clatney is now facing a total of 27 charges, which include robbery with a firearm, robbery, disguise with intent and failing to comply with a release order.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
Police are still asking anyone with information on these bank robberies to contact them at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.