A Pregnant Woman Was One Of Two Victims In A Bowmanville Murder & Police Have No Suspects
Police are calling it an isolated incident.
The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has identified the victims of a double homicide in Bowmanville earlier this month and has said one of them was pregnant when she was killed.
Police were first called to a home on Crombie Street on the afternoon of Saturday, February 4, for a wellness check and the bodies of two victims were found, "with obvious signs of trauma."
In an update to their homicide investigation late Tuesday, DRPS identified the victims as 28-year-old Aram Kamel and 26-year-old Rafad Alzubaidy.
Police said Rafad was pregnant at the time of the homicide but did not confirm how far along she was in her pregnancy. They also haven't confirmed the relationship between the two victims.
Four days after police launched their homicide investigation, they still say they have no suspects in the case, or any suspect information.
"At this time this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety," police said in a press release.
So far, investigators haven't elaborated on how Kamel and Alzubaidy may have been killed, aside from saying they had suffered obvious signs of trauma.
An autopsy has been ordered.
As the investigation continues, DRPS is asking anyone with information or any video footage, from dashcams to home surveillance cameras nearby, to contact Det. Dorego of the Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5319.
Anonymous tips can also be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.
The two murders mark the third and fourth homicides in Durham Region so far in 2023.
