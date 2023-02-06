25-Year-Old Killed In Hit & Run Outside A Bar & Toronto Police Are Calling It A Homicide
Foul play is suspected.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating a fatal hit and run outside of a bar as a homicide.
It happened early Sunday morning at the intersection of Danforth and Cedarvale avenues when a man was hit by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk.
Police say that the victim was in a bar while the suspect was talking with a group outside of the establishment.
The suspect then allegedly left the scene, got into a car, and drove it into the victim who was walking on a sidewalk.
Toronto Police were called just before 4 a.m. after a report of a personal injury collision.
The victim was found and transported to a hospital with "life-threatening injuries." He died at the hospital.
Toronto Police later reported that they are treating the case as a homicide investigation.
\u201c@TTCnotices COLLISION:UPDATE\nDanforth Av + Woodbine Av\n- This is now a homicide investigation\n- Anyone with information or video/dashcam footage please contact investigators at Homicide or 55 Division 416-808-5500\n^lb\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1675597187
The victim in the case has been identified as 25-year-old Gabriel del Castillo Mullally, of Toronto.
It is unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other or had contact before the incident.
The suspect is still at large and hasn't been identified. Police also don't have a suspect description.
They were last seen leaving the scene in a "dark-coloured SUV" headed westbound on Danforth Avenue toward Woodbine Avenue.
Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time, who witnessed the incident, or has dash cam footage of the incident to contact them at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
This is Toronto's fifth homicide so far in 2023.