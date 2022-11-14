Toronto Police Identify A Weekend Homicide Victim & He Was Shot In A Plaza Parking Lot
It happened early Saturday evening.
Toronto Police Service has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that took place Saturday night north of the city.
Police said they were called to Midland Avenue and Passmore Avenue in Scarborough just before 6:30 p.m., for reports of unknown trouble.
A man was sitting in his vehicle in a plaza parking lot near the intersection when he was approached and shot by an unknown suspect, police said in a press release.
The plaza is home to several restaurants, a liquor store, and a hardware store.
The victim suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have since identified the suspect as 31-year-old Ding Ping Wang, of Toronto.
There are still no details about the suspect in this case.
This homicide is the 62nd in Toronto so far in 2022.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.