Toronto Police Are Looking For 2 'Armed' & 'Dangerous' Men Wanted In An Audi Carjacking
One of the suspects had a handgun.
If you see someone driving a midnight blue Audi with a silver wrap on the hood, you may need to call the cops.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) Hold Up Squad is ls looking for two dangerous suspects in a luxury carjacking that happened Wednesday night.
TPS responded to a robbery call on November 9 at around 8 p.m. near Oakburn Crescent and Harrison Garden Boulevard, according to a press release.
Stolen 2011 Audi R8 V10 Spyder.Toronto Police Service
Police said the victim parked their car and got out when two men came up to them and demanded they give up their car keys, wallet and jewelry.
The theft escalated when one of the suspects allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and forced them to get down on the ground.
The victim gave the suspects their belongings and managed to flee the area before they drove away in their 2011 Audi R8 V10 Spyder.
TPS said the suspects were both men with dark complexions and 5 feet and 8 inches tall and are "both to be considered armed and dangerous."
The vehicle has a dealer's plate license on the front of the car, and on the back trunk, there is an Ontario licence plate that reads "CFPF834."
If you happen to come across the vehicle or the suspects, TPS has asked citizens not to approach and to call them immediately.
The TPS Hold Up Squad is investigating the theft and trying to identify the two men.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com."