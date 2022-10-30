Toronto Police Is Asking For Help Identifying A Man Who Stabbed A Woman In The Neck
The victim was stabbed in a schoolyard earlier this month.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman in the neck earlier this month.
On October 19, police were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Gledhill Avenue area for an assault, according to a news release.
TPS said the woman had attended an establishment in the area with a group of friends before heading to the schoolyard of Gledhill Junior Public School just before 3:50 a.m.
A man who had also been at the establishment went to the schoolyard where the woman and her friends were, and police said a verbal altercation broke out between the suspect and the woman.
The man then stabbed the woman in the neck, according to TPS and then fled the area.
The woman was sent to a hospital and sustained serious injuries.
Gledhill Junior Public School was closed down the following day, according to a tweet.
TPS told Narcity the establishment was a bar in the area.
The suspect is believed to go by the name "Moe," and TPS said he is "believed to be violent and dangerous."
TPS describes the suspect as a Black man with a "medium complexion" with short hair and a "stocky build."
He was reportedly wearing a dark sweater with a hood, dark pants and a dark baseball hat at the time of the assault.
Police are asking anyone who locates him not to approach and to call 911 immediately.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com."