Canadian Tire Stabbing Leaves 1 Woman Dead & 1 Man Injured In Mississauga Last Night
The stabbing took place inside of the store.
A woman died in a fatal stabbing at a Canadian Tire in Mississauga last night.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) were called at around 6 p.m. on September 19 for reports of a stabbing in the area of Mavis Road and Britannia Road, according to a tweet.
\u201cSTABBING:\n- Mavis Rd & Britannia Rd in #Mississauga\n- Reports of a ml and a fml injured in the area\n- 1 fml victim has been pronounced deceased\n- 1 ml suspect taken into custody\n- Ml in custody being taken to a local hospital, U/K extent of inj.\n- C/R at 6:00 p.m.\n- PR22-0310982\u201d— Peel Regional Police (@Peel Regional Police) 1663627882
A spokesperson for PRP confirmed to Narcity that the stabbing took place inside a nearby Canadian Tire store.
When PRP arrived at the scene, they found a woman "suffering from obvious signs of trauma," and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PRP told Narcity that the man suffered a "minor injury."
According to a tweet posted last night, he was placed into custody and taken to a local hospital.
Currently, PRP has not released details on whether or not the man or woman knew each other.
An anonymous witness told CityNews that they saw shoppers running and could hear screaming in the store.
The witness said "there was just a pool of blood" and that "the employee witnessed it [and] was terrified."
According to the witness, shoppers believed the suspect had a gun but later saw it was a knife.
The Homicide Bureau is investigating the incident, and police are still on scene, according to PRP.
The ages of the man and the woman have not been released as PRP is waiting until the next of kin has been notified.
PRP is asking anyone who may have information, footage or witnessed the incident to contact their Homicide Bureau or, if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers.
UPDATE: In a press release posted on September 20, PRP identified the man as 26-year-old Charanjeet Singh of Mississauga.
Singh has been charged with "1st Degree Murder," according to police.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.