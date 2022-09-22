28-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Etobicoke Stabbing After His Parents Were Found Dead
He's facing two counts of first-degree murder.
Toronto Police Services (TPS) charged a 28-year-old son with murder after his parents were found dead in an apartment building in Etobicoke on Wednesday.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The victims in the stabbing have been identified as Colin Henry, 68, and Veronica Henry, 67, of Toronto. The suspect, also known as the couple's son, has been identified by police as 28-year-old Alpha Henry.
Alpha was arrested nearby and charged with two counts of First Degree Murder. He attended Toronto West Courts at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
At around 1:40 a.m. on September 21, 2022, TPS responded to reports of a stabbing at 27 Bergamot Avenue in Etobicoke.
Upon arrival, police found two people, a man and a woman, dead inside an apartment building and another person with "serious injuries" nearby.
The injured man was transported to a hospital, and police have yet to confirm that person's identity.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
There have been several stabbings across the GTA this month, including a woman who was stabbed and killed in a Canadian Tire by her husband on September 19 in Mississauga and another incident that took place in a Scarborough apartment building on September 20.
The latter saw a man in his 40s suffer life-threatening injuries. Police have yet to identify a suspect and can not confirm whether or not the stabbing was a random incident.
TPS told Narcity that investigators were waiting to speak with the victim as he was still being treated in the hospital.