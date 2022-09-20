A Man Stabbed At A Scarborough Apartment Building Faces 'Life-Threatening' Injuries
Police say the man is in his 40's.
A man in his 40's is facing "life-threatening injuries" after an early morning stabbing in Scarborough.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
According to a tweet, Toronto Police Service (TPS) was called to an apartment building in Scarborough near Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 5 a.m. on September 20.
\u201cSTABBING:\nMarkham Rd + Eglinton Av East area,\n*4:59am*\n- At an apt building\n- Police are on scene investigating\n- Man in his 40s located with stab wound\n- He has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries @TorontoMedics\n#GO1829728\n^lb\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1663671818
A spokesperson for TPS told Narcity the man was stabbed inside the apartment building.
According to a tweet posted at 7:03 a.m. this morning, the man was transported to a hospital with "life-threatening injuries."
TPS told Narcity that police are still on scene canvassing the area for any witnesses and looking at video surveillance. At this time, police said they have yet to identify a suspect and can not confirm whether or not the stabbing was a random incident.
TPS told Narcity they can't speak with the victim currently as he is still being treated in the hospital. The police service is asking witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to come forward and contact the police or Crime Stoppers.
Another stabbing took place in Mississauga last night at a Canadian Tire, leaving one woman dead at the scene and a man injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.