2 Teenagers Have Been Arrested Following Stabbing At Scarborough Town Centre Last Night
Police said two victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Toronto Police have arrested and charged two teenagers allegedly responsible for a stabbing at Scarborough Town Centre mall on Tuesday night.
On April 26, a brawl broke out between two groups of people, and according to Toronto Police, they received the call about it at around 6:30 p.m.
Police alleged that the two teenage suspects fled from the scene but were arrested by police shortly after.
Officers found two men aged 19 and 20 with stab wounds as a result of the fight. Both of the victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance in serious condition.
STABBING:\nScarborough Town Centre Mall\n- reports that someone has been stabbed\n- police o/s\n- officers located 3 victims w/ injuries\n- @TorontoMedics o/s - taking 1 patient w/ serious injuries to hospital via emerge run\n- officers advised multiple people involved\n#GO777195\n^al— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1651014649
A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested and charged with a variety of counts by police. In a tweet posted by Toronto Police on April 26, officers also recovered a knife from the incident.
The 14-year-old was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and weapons dangerous.
The older of the two suspects was charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, the use of an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, threatening bodily harm, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and weapons dangerous.
"This is an ongoing and active investigation. This was a mall on a weekday and a weeknight," TPS media relations officer Const. Alex Li told CBC News reporters in a scrum on Tuesday night.
"There were people out there out and about shopping. We do believe that there are witnesses to this incident."
The two suspects both appeared in court earlier today on Wednesday, April 27.