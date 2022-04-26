NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto police

A Toronto Student Was Stabbed Outside Of Their School Yesterday & Transported To Hospital

Police believe three suspects were involved.

Toronto Staff Writer
Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute

Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute

Google Maps

A Toronto student from Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute was stabbed after school on Monday at approximately 3:10 p.m., according to a letter sent home to parents.

The student was reportedly stabbed outside of the school building in Scarborough "shortly after dismissal" and transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening" injuries, according to the letter and Toronto Police Service (TPS).

Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute confirmed in the letter sent to parents on Monday night that the student "was not seriously injured by the incident."

According to the school, they were advised not to go into lockdown on Monday by the police as the incident took place after the school had been dismissed when most students and staff were no longer present.

Toronto Police Service believes that there were three suspects involved in the stabbing, according to a tweet posted at 4:45 p.m. on April 25.

In the tweet, TPS confirmed the victim was male and that he was taken to hospital by Toronto Paramedic Services in "stable condition."

Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute acknowledged that the incident "may be understandably upsetting for students who saw or heard about what happened" and will be providing resources for students.

"Please be assured that we will do all that we can to assist. TDSB social workers will be available to provide counselling and support at the school tomorrow and will remain for as long as needed. If your child is feeling anxious or upset, please contact the school and we can arrange for support," reads the letter.

A spokesperson for TPS told Narcity that no further information on the incident could be provided at this time.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...