A Toronto Student Was Stabbed Outside Of Their School Yesterday & Transported To Hospital
Police believe three suspects were involved.
A Toronto student from Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute was stabbed after school on Monday at approximately 3:10 p.m., according to a letter sent home to parents.
The student was reportedly stabbed outside of the school building in Scarborough "shortly after dismissal" and transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening" injuries, according to the letter and Toronto Police Service (TPS).
Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute confirmed in the letter sent to parents on Monday night that the student "was not seriously injured by the incident."
According to the school, they were advised not to go into lockdown on Monday by the police as the incident took place after the school had been dismissed when most students and staff were no longer present.
Toronto Police Service believes that there were three suspects involved in the stabbing, according to a tweet posted at 4:45 p.m. on April 25.
STABBING:
Birchmount Rd & Kingston Rd
- reports of someone stabbed
- police o/s
- officers located a male victim with stab wounds
- @TorontoMedics have taken patient to hospital in stable condition
- officers believe 3 suspects involved
- any info call 416-808-2222#GO769085
^al
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 25, 2022
In the tweet, TPS confirmed the victim was male and that he was taken to hospital by Toronto Paramedic Services in "stable condition."
Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute acknowledged that the incident "may be understandably upsetting for students who saw or heard about what happened" and will be providing resources for students.
"Please be assured that we will do all that we can to assist. TDSB social workers will be available to provide counselling and support at the school tomorrow and will remain for as long as needed. If your child is feeling anxious or upset, please contact the school and we can arrange for support," reads the letter.
A spokesperson for TPS told Narcity that no further information on the incident could be provided at this time.