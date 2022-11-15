Scarborough High School Back Open After A Student Was Stabbed & This Has Happened Before
There was a stabbing at the same school in April.
Birchmount Park Collegiate in Scarborough was back open for classes Tuesday morning after a student was stabbed Monday afternoon, forcing the school into lockdown.
Toronto Police were called to the school near Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue at 3:07 p.m., where a 17-year-old boy was found with life-threatening injuries and had to be rushed to hospital.
Police told Narcity the boy remained in critical but stable condition Tuesday morning. He has since been identified as a Grade 12 student at the school.
There are no suspects and police said it remains an ongoing investigation.
\u201cBirchmount Park CI will be open tomorrow \u2013 Tuesday, November 15 \u2013 following today\u2019s police investigation at the school.\u201d— Toronto District School Board (@Toronto District School Board) 1668489135
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed in a tweet that the school would reopen Tuesday morning.
Police had said their officers on the scene assisted with the "safe dismissal of students from their classrooms" after the stabbing.
TDSB's Director of Education issued a tweet to wish the student well and condemn the violence at the school.
"We are hopeful that the Grade 12 student who was injured at Birchmount Park CI today makes a full recovery. Violence there and elsewhere should not become routine in any way," said Colleen Russell-Rawlins. "TDSB will continue to take action to prevent violence but the solution requires a whole community effort that includes other levels of government and community partners."
\u201cTDSB will continue to take action to prevent\u00a0violence but the solution requires a whole community effort that includes other levels of government and community partners.\u201d— Colleen Russell-Rawlins (@Colleen Russell-Rawlins) 1668472569
Russell-Rawlins' comments follow what was the second stabbing at Birchmount Park Collegiate in 2022.
Another student was stabbed outside the Scarborough high school in April, but they did not sustain serious injuries.
Two boys have since been charged in connection with that incident.