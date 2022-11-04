Teen Suspect In Shooting Outside A Scarborough High School Has Been Charged With Murder
An 18-year-old was killed.
The suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Scarborough high school on Monday has been arrested and charged.
A wanted 17-year-old turned himself in to Toronto Police on Thursday, according to a press release.
The teen cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He has since been charged with second-degree murder.
Monday afternoon's shooting outside the front of Woburn Collegiate Institute in the Ellesmere Road and Markham Road area left one teenager dead and another teenager injured.
Several nearby schools were also put in lockdown.
The teen that was killed was later identified as 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier, of Toronto.
Police said the other victim sent to the hospital was a 15-year-old who had suffered gunshot wounds and was rushed to a trauma centre. He has since been in stable condition.
Toronto Police confirmed the 17-year-old suspect is due to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Friday morning.
Police thanked the public for their assistance in identifying the suspect.