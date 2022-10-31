One Person Is Dead & A Teen Is In Hospital After Shooting Sends Toronto School Into Lockdown
Police say the shooting occurred out front.
Toronto police say one person has died, and another has been sent to the hospital after a shooting occurred at a school in Scarborough on Monday afternoon.
The police reported via Twitter that Woburn Collegiate Institute located at Ellesmere Road and Markham Road in Scarborough was placed under lockdown after a shooting took place in the school area at around 3:22 p.m.
In an update posted at 4:46 p.m., police said that a male victim had been "pronounced deceased" at the hospital, and a teenage boy was "transported to a trauma center via emergency run."
Police also clarified that the shooting took place in front of the school.
According to police, the suspect fled the area in the westbound direction and is being described as a Black male wearing a black jacket and a COVID-19 mask.
The Toronto Police Service also added that officers were on the scene "checking on students."
Constable Laura Brabant told Narcity that the school's lockdown has since been lifted.
Toronto Police tweetedat 4:31 p.m., that students were asked to exit the school from the east side with the help of the police and that "parents can attend the south east side of the school at Dorrington Dr and Ellesmere Rd."
Woburn Junior Public School was also placed under lockdown due to the incident, but the Toronto District School Board said both lockdowns have since been lifted in a tweet at 5:16 p.m. on Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.