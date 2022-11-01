Toronto Police Have Identified A Teen Who Was Fatally Shot Outside A Scarborough School
They're still looking for the suspect.
Toronto Police Services have identified a teen who was shot and killed outside a school in Scarborough on Monday.
Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier is an 18-year-old teen from Toronto and is one of the victims of a shooting at Woburn Collegiate Institute located at Ellesmere Road and Markham Road in Scarborough at around 3:22 p.m., October 31.
Toronto police said that Guerrier was shot at the front of the school. When officers arrived at the scene, they began "life-saving measures."
The victim was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Another 15-year-old also went to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, police reported. The teen was then taken to another hospital, where he is now in stable condition.
However, police are still looking for the suspect, who is described as "a boy in his teens, with a thin build and wearing dark clothing."
In a tweet posted on Monday, TPS said that the suspect fled the area in the westbound direction and is being described as a Black male wearing a black jacket and a COVID-19 mask.
Minister of Public Safety of Canada Bill Blair offered his condolences on Twitter saying, "my heart goes out to all those impacted by this horrible tragedy."
\u201cToday, an act of gun violence took place at Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough that resulted in the death of one individual and left another injured. As the @TorontoPolice continue their investigation, my heart goes out to all those impacted by this horrible tragedy.\u201d— Bill Blair (@Bill Blair) 1667258691
At the time of the incident, Woburn Collegiate Institute and Woburn Junior Public School were placed under lockdown, but the Toronto District School Board said both lockdowns have since been lifted in a tweet at 5:16 p.m. on Monday.
Toronto Police is seeking information from witnesses and people with any video or dash-camera footage to come forward.
If you have any information, you can call the police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).