A Man Was Spotted Taking Photos Of Kids At A Toronto School & Police Are Investigating
Toronto Police Service is investigating a claim that a man was taking pictures of children near a Toronto school.
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed to Narcity that Bowmore Road Public School sent a letter out to parents on November 29 warning them that the incident had reportedly occurred that afternoon at recces.
"This letter is to inform you that an unknown man was seen taking photos of students near school property this afternoon during afternoon recess. A group of students reported the man to the office, and Police were immediately called to investigate this incident," reads the letter penned by principal Heather Groves.
Groves highlighted the importance of making sure children, staff and parents are aware of how to be cautious in their daily routines and offered "street-proofing tips."
Including the following:
- Always walk with a buddy to and from school;
- Always tell your parents where you are and ensure you have permission to be out for lunch;
- If you see suspicious activities or strangers immediately trust your instincts a go to a safe place;
- When help is needed, go to the nearest store or school, the home of a friend or run towards a group of people or a parent with children;
- If someone grabs you, SCREAM and RUN;
- Never approach or enter a stranger’s car;
- If a car or stranger is following you, change directions and run;
- Say ‘NO’ if an adult wants you to do something you know is wrong;
- Know your name, address and phone number;
- Tell your parents or teacher whenever someone treats you in a way that makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe. TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS.
TPS confirmed to Narcity that they are investigating an incident in the area and that there is no suspect at this time.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.