Toronto Police Raided An Illegal Pot Shop After Finding Discount Flyers Near Schools
They were also selling magic mushroom chocolate bars.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) has busted an illegal cannabis store that put discount flyers up by nearby schools.
TPS has arrested six people in the drug investigation of 1Tonamara, a store selling cannabis and psilocybin products without a licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), according to a press release.
Police started investigating the store after finding posters near schools in the area offering discounts. An image of one of the posters was released by TPS and the shop was offering students 25% off their purchases.
The flyer also features a photo of looks like a student with a carton joint in his mouth.
Jean Lumb Public School, Bishop Macdonell Catholic School, and a community centre are across the street from the illegal shop, and a Kid's Coding school is on the same street.
TPS applied for a search warrant for the store on November 28 and was granted a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant.
Later that day, they raided 1Tonamara and arrested and charged Omar Sloley, Banuka Premathilake, Emilia Mahdiyan, Zoe Currie, Jhon Ayala, and Delisha Lodge with each of the following:
- Possession of a Schedule III Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession for the Purpose of Selling
- Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5000
"Yesterday, @TorontoPolice raided an #IllegalPotShop operating across the street from 2 elementary schools:

6 adults arrested
3 charges, incl. possession for trafficking
75+ kilos of drugs seized

I commend TPS, specifically @TPS14Div, for acting to #protect our kids & community."
"I'm rising today to commend The Toronto Police Service," said Vuong in the House of Commons. "Yesterday, they raided an illegal cannabis store operating right across the street from two elementary schools at a community centre in Spadina Fort York."
"The raid sends a message to illegal cannabis stores across Toronto. You will be found out. You will be closed down, and you will be arrested."
TPS also recently also raided Toronto's first medicinal shroom store.