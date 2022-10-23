A Toronto Man Was Shot & Killed On Queen Street West & Police Are Investigating
Multiple shots were heard.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating a fatal shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead on Saturday.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
TPS was called to the area of Queen Street West and Portland Street at 12:49 a.m. on October 22 for reports of "unknown trouble," according to a press release.
Police said several gunshots were heard, and people were spotted fleeing from the area.
TPS told Narcity the shooting happened on the sidewalk on Queen Street West between Denison Avenue and Portland Street.
Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
\u201cSHOOTING\n12:49am\n- Queen St W closed from Denison to Portland (@TPS14Div)\n- multiple shots heard\n- man with injuries, outside on ground\n- pronounced deceased on scene\n- @tpshomicide investigating \n- info? contact Crime Stoppers @1800222TIPS\nGO#2052719\n^sw\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1666436773
TPS has identified the victim as Peter Alexandros Madimenos from Toronto, and he is the city's 57 homicide victim this year.
Police closed off Queen Street West from Denison Avenue to Portland Street following the shooting and reopened the stretch of road at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Ottawa Sun reports that the gunshots also broke a Wendy's window.
An employee told the news outlet that the restaurant was open when a bullet hit the window during the shooting. However, the Ottawa Sun said it hadn't been confirmed whether people were inside the restaurant or on the patio.
The Homicide and Missing Persons Unit have taken over the investigation and are looking into video surveillance.
At this time, TPS could not confirm whether or not the shooting was targeted.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
