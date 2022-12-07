Toronto Police Have Arrested A Suspect After A Man Was Shot & Killed On A Queen West Sidewalk
He has been charged with second degree murder.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested a suspect in a fatal October shooting that left a man dead on a Queen West sidewalk.
The shooting took place on October 22, and TPS was called to Queen Street West and Portland street at 12:49 a.m. for "unknown trouble."
TPS reports that people in the area heard gunshots and were seen running from the scene, according to a prior press release.
On arrival, police found 38-year-old Peter Alexandros Madimenos, from Toronto, with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
TPS previously told Narcity that the shooting occurred on the Queen West Sidewalk between Denison Avenue and Portland Street.
On November 10, TPS identified 28-year-old Sarkis Sogutlu as an "armed and dangerous" suspect in the shooting wanted for second-degree murder and released his photo.
Sarkis Sogutlu.Toronto Police Service
On December 6, TPS arrested Sogutlu in Mississauga on a Canada-wide warrant, according to a press release.
The Toronto man has been charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court virtually on December 7 at Old City Hall at 10 a.m.
TPS is asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward and contact them at 416-808-7400 or contact them anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
In October 2022, Madimenos was Toronto's 57 homicide victim this year, and as of December 6, the city had recorded 65 homicides so far in 2022.