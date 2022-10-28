Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A 19-Year-Old Man Is Wanted For Murder After A Triple Shooting At A North York Soccer Field

The shooting happened over Thanksgiving weekend.

Ontario Editor
19-year-old shooting suspect, Cristian Cuxum. Right: La Liga Sports Complex.

Toronto Police Services, Google Maps

Toronto Police have put out a warrant for the arrest of a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal, triple shooting over the Thanksgiving long weekend in North York.

Officers were called to La Liga Sports Complex near the Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West area at around 7:20 p.m., where shots had been fired at an indoor soccer field.

Police told Narcity the referee, later identified as 49-year-old Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero, of Woodbridge, was pronounced dead in hospital. Two other victims were hospitalized and one of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in this shooting has now been identified as Cristian Cuxum of Toronto.

He is wanted for second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

19-year-old Cristian Cuxum.19-year-old Cristian Cuxum.Toronto Police Services

Police are still investigating the shooting and asking anyone that was in the sports arena at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

  • Stuart McGinn is Narcity’s Ontario Editor and focuses mainly on covering major provincial and local news stories across the province. Stuart is from Ottawa and is now based in Toronto.
