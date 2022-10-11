Police Identify 49-Year-Old Referee Killed In Triple Shooting At Toronto Soccer Field
Two others were left injured.
A fatal shooting at an indoor soccer field in North York left one dead and two other men injured over the Thanksgiving long weekend. Police are appealing to the public for more information.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) was called to a shooting at around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, according to a press release.
TPS told Narcity the shooting occurred during a sporting event at La Liga Sports Complex near the Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West area.
When police arrived at the scene, they found three people had been shot, including a 49-year-old Woodbridge man identified as Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero, who was transported to a hospital and later pronounced deceased.
TPS told Narcity the Woodbridge man was a referee at the sporting event.
Two other men were shot and transported to a hospital, one of which suffered "life-threatening injuries."
Detective Constable Shannon Whitehead told CP24 on October 10 that the suspect is a male in his mid 20s who was last seen wearing a mask and dark clothing.
"We believe that there were multiple people at the arena at the time of the incident and we are looking for anyone to come forward that witnessed the incident, anyone with footage, video footage, or any description of the suspect to come forward," Whitehead told CP24.
"Any little bit of information will assist in the investigation," she added.
The Homicide and Missing Persons Unit s investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.