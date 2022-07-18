Toronto Police Identify The Man Who Was Shot & Killed At Union Station Over The Weekend
He succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
Tragedy struck near Toronto's Union Station over the weekend when a shooting occurred, and a victim succumbed to his injuries.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On Saturday, at around 7:34 p.m. Toronto Police Service (TPS) responded to "numerous calls" of a shooting in the Bremner Boulevard and York Street area.
According to a tweet, Union Station was "locked down" as police and medics were on site investigating the incident on July 16 at 8:02 p.m.
Duty Inspector Paul Krawcyzk told reporters in a scrum that they are looking for approximately two suspects. One was seen running towards Lakeshore and the other towards Union Station, which is why they locked it down.
"I understand that this would be very concerning for the public, to happen at such a public spot during 7:30 in the evening, shortly after a Blue Jays game gets out. I want you to know that from the preliminary investigation, and very early on, it appears it was a targeted shooting. So, I don't believe there was a further public risk at this time," Krawcyzk added.
When police arrived at the scene, the officers located a man with a gunshot wound and said, "injuries are life-threatening."
TPS stated in the press release that the man "was treated at the scene by paramedics."
However, officers confirmed that the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Sunday evening, the police identified the victim of the shooting as a 24-year-old from Toronto named Stephon Little-McClacken.
The police continue to look for the suspects of the incident. "The suspect involved has been described as a male, black, 6'0", with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a light coloured top and dark coloured pants," Constable Alex Li stated in a press release.
The Toronto Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.