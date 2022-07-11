NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Toronto Mall Shooting Leaves 2 Men Injured Over The Weekend & Police Are Investigating

Police said the two victims' injuries "appear serious."

Toronto Staff Writer
Fairview Mall Plaza. Right: Ontario police car.

Google Maps, Michael | flickr

A shooting at Fairview Mall Plaza left two men with gunshot wounds this past weekend, according to Toronto Police Services (TPS).

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

On Saturday, July 9, police responded to reports that someone had been shot at the mall with "unknown injuries" and warned residents to "use caution in the area" in a tweet posted at 6:41 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, officers located two men "suffering from gunshot wounds," according to an update TPS posted to Twitter at around 6:45 p.m.

Police reported that the men's injuries appeared serious and that they received care from Toronto Paramedic Services.

The pair was allegedly rushed to the hospital with "serious, but non-life-threatening" injuries, according to CP24.

CP24 reports that officers spoke to reporters at the scene and confirmed the two men were involved in an "altercation" before the shooting took place. According to the publication, police said they both knew each other and they don't believe there is any threat to public safety.

Police reportedly told the media on-site that they believe a third person was involved in the earlier altercation and is considered a suspect in the ongoing investigation.

The suspect of the shooting has yet to be apprehended, according to CP24, who say that the shooting took place outside of the Fairview Mall Plaza.

TPS is asking anyone with information to come forward and call the police at 416-808-2222.

