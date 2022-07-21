Four Teens Have Been Charged With First-Degree Murder After A Shooting In Toronto
Two are just 16 years old.
Four teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder following a fatal shooting in Scarborough last month.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road on June 8, at around 8 p.m, for reports of a shooting.
Police allege the shooting took place behind a plaza, and when officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Javonte Daley suffering from "life-threatening injuries," according to a news release.
Police said the young man "succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene."
Javonte DaleyTPS
In a news release posted on July 20, TPS announced four teens from the GTA were arrested and charged in relation to the fatal shooting.
Jamar Bernard and Emmanuel Kitenge, both 19 years of age, were charged with first-degree murder, and two 16-year-old boys whose identities have not been released by police are also facing the same charges.
The four teens appeared in court at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East through a video link.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at "416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or online.
