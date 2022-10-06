Toronto Teen Charged With Murder After Shooting Of 17-Year-Old
The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A 16-year-old boy was located and arrested by the Toronto Police Service on Tuesday and charged with first degree murder.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said in a press release they wanted to make the public aware of an arrest made in a homicide investigation.
On Tuesday, October 4, TPS arrested a 16-year-old who has been charged with first-degree murder after a shooting resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy.
The youth attended court on Wednesday at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East, room 412, at 10 a.m.
At around 3:43 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, TPS responded to a "call [involving] a shooting in the Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East area" when they saw "a boy suffering from gunshot wounds".
Paramedics took the injured boy to the hospital in life-threatening condition, but he "succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital."
They identified the boy as Zaybion Lawrence, a 17-year-old from Toronto, TPS stated in a press release.
At the time, police placed two nearby schools under a hold-and-secure order as a precautionary measure, which was lifted around 6 p.m. that evening.
Additionally, the City of Toronto said the incident occurred outside one of its childcare centres, leading to property damage.
However, "the centre was closed at the time of the incident and no children or staff were present, and therefore there were no injuries," an emailed statement to Narcity stated.
"The City sends its sincere condolences to the family of the victim involved in Wednesday's brazen and senseless act," the email added.
TPS stated they would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.