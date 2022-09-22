A 17-Year-Old Boy Was Killed In A Daytime Shooting In Scarborough Yesterday
He was found with gunshot wounds.
Toronto police are investigating the death of a teen after a daytime shooting occurred in Scarborough on Wednesday.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
A Toronto Police Services (TPS) press release states that police arrived on the scene and "located a boy suffering from gunshot wounds."
The victim, a 17-year-old boy, later succumbed to his injuries and died after being transported to a trauma centre in "life-threatening condition."
The boy has been identified as Zaybion Lawrence of Toronto.
\u201cSHOOTING: (UPDATE)\nGilder Dr & Eglinton Av E\n- police o/s\n- Duty Inspector o/s advised that a 17-year-old boy was found w/ multiple gunshot wounds\n- he was rushed to hospital by @TorontoMedics\n- he succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased\n#GO1839939\n^al\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1663790760
According to TPS, officers were called to the area of Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East at approximately 3:43 p.m. on Wednesday.
The incident resulted in police placing two nearby schools, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Academy and Grand Ravine Junior Public School, under a hold-and-secure order as a precautionary measure, which was lifted around 6 p.m. that evening.
The City of Toronto said the incident occurred outside one of its child care centres, leading to property damage.
"Thankfully, the centre was closed at the time of the incident and no children or staff were present, and therefore there were no injuries," an emailed statement reads. "One of the windows at the centre was damaged as a result of the incident (which staff are working to have repaired) and City staff are cooperating fully with police during the ongoing and active investigation."
"The City sends its sincere condolences to the family of the victim involved in Wednesday’s brazen and senseless act," it adds.
The Homicide and Missing Persons Unit has taken over the investigation. Additionally, anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.