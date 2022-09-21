NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

2 People Were Killed In An Etobicoke Stabbing & Toronto Police Are Investigating

Another individual was injured and sent to hospital.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto Police Service car.

Toronto Police Service car.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Toronto Police Services (TPS) are investigating a stabbing that has left two people dead and another injured this morning.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

TPS was called after reports of a stabbing in Etobicoke at Islington Avenue and Bergamot Avenue at 1:43 a.m. on September 21, according to a tweet posted at 7:30 a.m. this morning.

Police found two people dead inside an apartment building and another person with "serious injuries."

The injured individual has been sent to hospital.

According to TPS, a man has been arrested, and there are "no outstanding suspects" or a "threat to public safety."

TPS is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact police.

There have been several stabbings across the GTA this week, including a woman who was stabbed and killed in a Canadian Tire on September 19 in Mississauga and another individual who was stabbed in a Scarborough apartment building on September 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

