Trudeau Responds After Fatal Shootout Leaves 2 Dead & 6 Officers Injured At BC Bank
Nearby homes were evacuated over a potential bomb threat.
Two suspects are dead and multiple police officers are injured after a shooting at a bank in Saanich, B.C., late on Tuesday morning. Homes and businesses in the area were evacuated due to a potential explosive device.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the fatal shooting on Twitter Tuesday evening, and said that he is "shocked and saddened by the violence."
\u201cLike many people across the country, I am shocked and saddened by the violence in Saanich, British Columbia. I\u2019m keeping the police officers who were injured in today\u2019s shooting \u2013 and their colleagues who also rushed towards danger to keep people safe \u2013 in my thoughts.\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1656464986
Police said in a statement that they responded to a bank on the 3600-block of Shelbourne St. at about 11 a.m. on June 28, after receiving a report of two armed men entering.
Global News reported that the incident occurred at the Bank of Montreal, in the area.
The suspects fired at the police, when they attended the scene. Police said that the armed suspects died at the scene, after being shot by police.
Six officers of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team were transported to the hospital after being shot during the incident, and some of them have sustained "serious injuries and have been taken into surgery," police added.
Three of the officers who were injured are members of the Victoria Police Department, while the other three are members of the Saanich Police.
While officers searched for a third possible suspect, they issued an advisory for people in the area to shelter in place. Police then evacuated people from their homes and businesses in the area of the bank, "due to the presence of a potential explosive device in a vehicle associated to the suspects."
\u201cOfficers are evacuating homes & businesses within a close proximity to the scene of the incident \u2013 a bank at the intersection of Shelbourne St & Pear St (3600-blk Shelbourne St) \u2013 due to the presence of a potential explosive device. Please continue to avoid the area. #yyj\u201d— Saanich Police (@Saanich Police) 1656448174
The shelter in place advisory was lifted on Tuesday evening, and police said that they did not find a third possible suspect.
\u201cUPDATE | We are lifting the shelter in place. We have searched the area & have not uncovered further indication of a potential 3rd suspect. 3600-block of Shelbourne remains closed as we continue to respond to the potential explosive device. #yyj\u201d— Saanich Police (@Saanich Police) 1656464168
Police held the scene overnight, while the Explosive Disposal Unit was attending to it.
\u201cWe will be holding the scene overnight and the area remains closed to vehicle and foot traffic. The Explosive Disposal Unit is still on scene. Homes and businesses remain evacuated. We will continue to provide updates. #yyj\u201d— Saanich Police (@Saanich Police) 1656475294
Police said that at the time of their statement, they do not think that any customers or employees of the bank were injured in the shooting. They also said that no members of the public were injured.
The incident is now an active investigation, and the Independent Investigations Office is also investigating.
"Every day, police officers put their lives on the line to protect our communities. Today is a powerful reminder of the crucial role police officers play in keeping our neighbourhoods secure. My government and I deeply appreciate their courage, professionalism and commitment," said Mike Farnworth, the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, in a statement.
