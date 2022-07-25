2 Dead In A Daytime Shooting In Whistler Village & 2 Suspects Have Been Arrested
"The incident happened in the village area out in the open."
There was a shooting in Whistler Village on Sunday afternoon, and police have confirmed that two people died in the incident, and two have been arrested.
Police said the incident happened "out in the open" in the village and that one person died at the scene while the second victim died at a local clinic while receiving medical attention.
Police received a report of shots being fired around 12:19 p.m. on July 24, near Sundial Hotel.
At 12:47 p.m. Whistler Blackcomb Operations tweeted that there was an incident in the village and that the Fitzsimmons Express and Whistler Village Gondola were put on standby because of it.
Later that afternoon, the mountain resort confirmed on Twitter that police cleared the area of "imminent danger" and announced that they were closing for the remainder of the day.
\u201cThe RCMP have cleared the Whistler area of any imminent danger from today\u2019s incident. Out of respect for all of those impacted, and our guests and team members, we will be closing for the rest of the day, effective immediately. (1/2)\u201d— Whistler Blackcomb Operations (@Whistler Blackcomb Operations) 1658700045
The resort resumed operations temporarily to let people down the mountain and said in another update on Twitter that they "are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence, and we stand in support of our community."
On Monday morning, the resort re-opened and is operating normally.
CTV News reported that the victims of the shooting have been identified as Satindera Gill and Meninder Dhaliwal, who were both known to police.
The news outlet also reported that officials confirmed that the shooting was targeted, and related to ongoing gang conflict.
Inspector Robert Dykstra, the Officer in Charge of the Sea to Sky RCMP, said that they are "confident with the work done by our investigators that there remains no risk to community safety."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.