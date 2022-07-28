A Man From 'America's Most Wanted' Was Arrested In A BC Town After 20 Years 'On The Run'
Police say he'll spend the next 13 years in prison.
A wanted American man was arrested in Creston B.C., after 20 years of police searching for him.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
A convicted sex offender, Louis Flood, was featured on the show, America’s Most Wanted, in 2011, after he went missing in 2001 while out on parole.
Police said that Flood was "on the run" since 2001, and is now in the custody of the US Marshall Service Fugitive Transport Unit.
Flood was "convicted in 1997 for Lewd Conduct with Minor Child under 16 and Sex Abuse of Child under 16 in Idaho," police added. After serving three years, out of the 18 years that he was sentenced, Flood was out on parole and went missing.
Police said that Idaho State officials have now indicated that "Flood will be serving the remaining 13 years of his sentence in prison upon his return to the USA."
\u201c#Creston - Wanted Idaho man on the run for 20 years arrested by Creston RCMP \rhttps://t.co/WrhfgPi000\u201d— BCRCMP (@BCRCMP) 1658869618
On July 13, Creston RCMP received information that a wanted U.S. person was in the area. Constable Dave Bickle, of the Creston RCMP then contacted the United States Marshall Service, Idaho State Corrections and the Idaho State Police.
"I was contacted immediately after my initial request and they provided me Flood’s records from 2001. They outlined how he was not complying with his parole and they provided the warrant for his arrest," Bickle said.
"The agencies provided a photo from 2000 which I was able to use to confirm his identity," he added.
Last week, Flood was taken into custody and removed from Canada.
"Everyone pulled together to get Louis Flood into custody. I would like to thank our partners in the United States and Canada Border Services for their hard work on this file", said Corporal Evan Diachok, Detachment Commander of the Creston RCMP.