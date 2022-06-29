NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

The Fatal Shootout At A BC Bank Was Caught On Camera & It's Terrifying (VIDEO)

Two suspects are dead and six officers were injured.

Western Canada Editor
Police entering the bank.

Jackson Grasky | Facebook

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A shootout at a bank in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday morning has resulted in the death of two suspects and multiple police officers suffering injuries.

The incident was captured on video by a bystander who was parked outside the bank. The video shows police running toward the Bank of Montreal on the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street.

In the video, you can hear gunshots as the police arrive at the scene.

"We are witnessing a f**king bank robbery," one of the bystanders can be heard saying in the video.

Police said they responded to a report of two armed men entering the bank around 11 a.m. on June 28.

Police have confirmed that two suspects died after being shot by police, and six officers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Some have been taken into surgery.

Three of the injured officers are members of the Saanich Police, and three are with the Victoria Police Department.

Police searched the surrounding area yesterday for a third possible suspect but did not find one. They also evacuated nearby homes and businesses "due to the presence of a potential explosive device in a vehicle associated to the suspects."

Officers held the scene overnight and said that the investigation is ongoing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the incident over Twitter on Tuesday.

"Like many people across the country, I am shocked and saddened by the violence in Saanich, British Columbia. I’m keeping the police officers who were injured in today’s shooting – and their colleagues who also rushed towards danger to keep people safe – in my thoughts," Trudeau said.

