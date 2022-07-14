The Man Who Was Acquitted In The Air India Bombing Was Reportedly Shot & Killed In BC
Police found a suspect vehicle that was "fully engulfed in fire."
A man was shot and killed in Surrey, B.C. on Thursday morning. The victim is reportedly Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in the Air India terrorist bombing, that happened on June 23, 1985.
The Surrey RCMP said that on July 14 at 9:26 a.m., they responded to the 8200-block of 128 St., after receiving a report of shots being fired. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot, and although first aid was attempted, the man died at the scene.
Police said that they believe that the shooting was targeted, and they found a "suspect vehicle" in the area of the 12200 block of 82 Ave., that was "fully engulfed in fire."
They are currently investigating the incident, and said that they are searching for suspects as well as a "second vehicle that may have been used as a getaway vehicle."
Global News reported that the family of Malik identified him as the victim of a fatal shooting in Surrey, on Thursday morning.
According to BC Supreme Court documents, Malik "was arrested in October of 2000 and charged with murder arising from the deaths in the Air India and Narita Airport bombings. He was in custody from the time of his arrest until March 14, 2005, when he was acquitted of the charges."
Air India Flight 182
According to the Government of Canada website, the bombing of Air India Flight 182 "is still the worst terrorist attack in Canadian history."
The flight, which was on June 23, 1985, was from Toronto to London, England. A bomb exploded on the plane and killed the 329 people who were on board.
Court documents from 2001 said that "it is accepted the downing of Air India Flight 182 and the explosion at the Tokyo International Airport in Narita causing the deaths of two baggage handlers were the result of bombs contained in suitcases aboard Flight 182 or transferred from CP Flight 003 (from Vancouver) to Air India Flight 301 at Narita."
Anyone who has information about the shooting, or video footage from the area, is being asked to contact police at 604-599-0502.